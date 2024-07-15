WATCH: Republican National Convention Prays for Freedom for Israeli Hostages

The Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, kicked off Monday with several invocations. One portion of the invocations included a special prayer for the Israeli hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza.

God, we pray for the peace of Jerusalem, Your eternal city, and for all the children of Abraham. We remember and pray for freedom for the hostages kidnapped and held so cruelly and held against their will. Lord, please keep them in Your sight, and hasten the day of their freedom.

There are said to be as many as 120 hostages still in Gaza, of whom perhaps half are still alive, with negotiations ongoing.

The term “children of Abraham” could also refer to peace between Jews and Muslims, who are both believed to have descended from Abraham — Jews from Isaac, and Muslims from Ishmael.

Other prayers were also delivered, including references to Scripture, leading observers to marvel at the convention’s bold expressions of faith:

I love that Republicans at their convention are unapologetically, praying and citing scripture. Given the spiritual sickness that pervades our country, this is a very healthy development — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) July 15, 2024

In a stirring address from the stage, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) also invoked faith as he recalled the “miracle” of former President Donald Trump’s surviving an assassination attempt on Saturday, and how the “lion” stood up and “roared.”

