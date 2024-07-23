Male Victim of Hamas Rape at Nova Festival October 7 Speaks Out

A male victim of rape by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 terror attack has spoken out in the Israeli media, describing his harrowing experience at the Nova music festival, where 403 innocent people were murdered.

There have been many emerging accounts of rape and sexual abuse by Hamas against Israeli victims, both during the terror attack and in captivity. However, collecting evidence has been difficult for several reasons: few of the victims survived: Israeli authorities were more focused on fighting terrorists and collecting bodies than in collecting forensic evidence; and the few victims and witnesses who saw rapes being committed were too traumatized to come forward.

However, more have been speaking out, including an Israeli man who was raped, as the Times of Israel reports:

The man, only identified by his first Hebrew initial Dalet, tells Channel 12 news about how he was fleeing the onslaught on his own when forces from Hamas’s elite Nukhba unit caught up. “They pin you to the ground, you try to resist, they take of your clothes, laugh at you, humiliate you, spit at you,” he says, his face blurred and his voice distorted to avoid recognition. “They touched [private] parts, they rape you.” “There is a circle, [people] laugh, and you don’t know what to do in the moment, whether you should resist or let it pass, how to deal with the situation. There was a very difficult rape. At some point more people arrived and called for them and so they had to stop,” adds Dalet.

The United Nations took months to confirm allegations of rape and abused by Hamas, but finally did so in March.

