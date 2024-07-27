‘All-out War’ Looms as Hezbollah Rocket Kills 9 Israeli Druze Arabs, Including Kids

MAGDALA, Israel — Israel’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, said Saturday that Israel faces “all-out war” after a rocket fired by Hezbollah at the Israeli Druze Arab village of Majdal Shams killed at least nine people, including children, on Saturday evening.

Children from ages ten to twelve were playing a soccer game when the rocket hit the field. According to an eyewitness interviewed by Israel’s Channel 13, a warning siren only sounded as the impact happened.

The Times of Israel reported that at least six people were killed, and 30 wounded, by the rocket attack. Israel’s channel 12 reported that nine had been killed.

Katz said that a long-awaited war might be inevitable after the horrific attack on a civilian target. The Times of Israel reported:

“There is no doubt that Hezbollah crossed all red lines,” Katz tells Channel 12 news. “We are facing an all-out war.” “I have no doubt that we’ll pay a cost,” he adds, but insists Israel will exact an even higher cost from Hezbollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is visiting the U.S., was briefed on the attack.

Earlier, as Breitbart News reported, Hezbollah launched large barrages of rockets at Israel’s northern region. Fires were seen near the Church of the Beatitudes, further south, though it was unclear if there was a connection.

