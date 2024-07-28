Druze Israeli Arab Town Buries 11 of 12 Children Killed by Hezbollah Rocket

Leo Correa / Associated Press
Joel B. Pollak

Hundreds of Druze Israeli Arabs filled the streets of the town of Majdal Shams on Sunday in the northern Golan Heights for the funerals of eleven of the 12 children killed Saturday in a Hezbollah rocket attack.

As Breitbart News reported, 12 children were killed Saturday evening during a soccer game when a Hezbollah rocket that was not intercepted by the Iron Dome system reached the town. A warning siren sounded too late for most people to take cover. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said an investigation had begun.

Mourners from the Druze minority surround the bodies of some of the 12 children and teens killed in a rocket strike at a soccer field, in the village of Majdal Shams at the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, Sunday, July 28, 2024. A rocket strike at a soccer field in the village has killed at least 12 children and teens. It’s the deadliest strike on an Israeli target along the country’s northern border since the fighting between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah began. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The victims were aged 10 to 16.

There were roughly 30 wounded as well, who were taken to regional hospitals in the Galilee and as far away as Haifa on the Mediterranean coast. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short his trip to the U.S. and landed back in the country Sunday afternoon to meet with IDF officials to discuss Israel’s response, which is likely to be harsh.

