Druze Israeli Arab Town Buries 11 of 12 Children Killed by Hezbollah Rocket

Hundreds of Druze Israeli Arabs filled the streets of the town of Majdal Shams on Sunday in the northern Golan Heights for the funerals of eleven of the 12 children killed Saturday in a Hezbollah rocket attack.

How do you organize a mass funeral for children near a border under rocket threat? Today, Majdal Shams in Northern Israel mourns as they lay to rest the 12 children killed by a Hezbollah rocket last night. Our hearts ache for the families. May their memories be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/y3IyUGfWTH — Israel ישראל (@Israel) July 28, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, 12 children were killed Saturday evening during a soccer game when a Hezbollah rocket that was not intercepted by the Iron Dome system reached the town. A warning siren sounded too late for most people to take cover. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said an investigation had begun.

The victims were aged 10 to 16.

There were roughly 30 wounded as well, who were taken to regional hospitals in the Galilee and as far away as Haifa on the Mediterranean coast. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short his trip to the U.S. and landed back in the country Sunday afternoon to meet with IDF officials to discuss Israel’s response, which is likely to be harsh.

