GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING *** WATCH: IDF Reveals Tunnel Where Hostages Were Murdered

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a video Tuesday that showed the interior of the tunnel in Gaza underneath which Hamas murdered six hostages in cold blood last month, including American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

As Breitbart News reported, the hostages were found in a tunnel whose shaft to the surface was located in a child’s room in the city of Rafah. Cartoon images of Snow White and Mickey Mouse adorned the walls, with the word “love.”

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari revealed more of the tunnel itself, showing that the shaft descended 20 meters below the surface via a series of four ladders, then extended a further 120 meters laterally underground.

At that point, the tunnel was sealed off from other access points by an iron door. It was there, Hagari showed in the video, that the hostages’ bodies had been found, together with clothing and other items they had used in captivity.

Hagari pointed out that the tunnel was only a few feet high, making it impossible for an adult human being to stand. Moreover, the tunnel was not well ventilated or illuminated, meaning the hostages would have struggled to breathe.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris urged Israel not to enter Rafah for three months, until Israel decided to do so anyway, in an effort to eliminate Hamas terrorists and rescue any hostages being held there.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.