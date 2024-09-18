AOC Condemns ‘Israel’s Pager Attack’ in Lebanon; Fails to Mention Hezbollah

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) condemned Israel for a pager attack that killed 12 and wounded nearly 3,000 in Lebanon on Tuesday, most of whom were officials within or connected to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), AOC blamed Israel (which has not formally claimed responsibility) for the attack, and said it had killed and injured civilians. She did not mention Hezbollah, or the fact that terrorists were targeted.

As Breitbart News reported, the pagers were apparently carried by senior Hezbollah members. There were reports of a girl being killed by a pager that exploded on a surface in her home, but the overwhelming number of casualties appeared to be to Hezbollah members and government officials with close links to the group, including the Iranian ambassador, who was injured. A second wave of attacks, targeting walke-talkies, hit Lebanon on Wednesday.

According to the Israeli government, Hezbollah has fired more than 8,000 rockets at Israel since October, when it launched a wave of unprovoked attacks. It has killed 46 people, injured 294, and caused 838 fires in northern Israel.

