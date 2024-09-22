Hezbollah Rockets Trigger Sirens Near Christian Holy Site of Capernaum

Hezbollah rockets triggered air raid sirens near the Christian holy site of Capernaum on Sunday morning, according to Israeli websites that provide alerts about incoming rockets, missiles, and drones to allow Israelis to take cover.

Capernaum is an ancient town on the western shore of the Sea of Galilee where Jesus Christ was based for a significant part of his ministry. It includes important archaeological excavations, including the traditional site of St. Peter’s house, as well as Christian houses of worship.

Hezbollah fired scores of rockets at Israel on Sunday. One Israeli teenager died as the result of a traffic accident during a rocket attack, when the teenager, driving a vehicle, apparently panicked and drove off the road, according to the Times of Israel.

The Israeli military is stepping up attacks on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, as the two sides move rapidly closer to all-out war.

Israel has vowed to restore the northern residents of Israel to their homes. Over 60,000 civilians from 74 towns in northern Israel have been evacuated since October, when Hezbollah started firing rockets, anti-tank missiles, and drones at the region, without provocation, following the Hamas terror attack on southern Israel.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.