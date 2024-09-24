Israel Kills Hezbollah Missile Commander in Airstrike in Beirut

Israel killed Hezbollah missile commander Ibraham al-Kubaisi in an airstrike on the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiya on Tuesday, in an attack that was apparently confirmed by Lebanese sources.

Reuters reported:

An Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday killed a Hezbollah commander who was a leading figure in its rocket division, two security sources in Lebanon said, as fears of a full-fledged war in the Middle East mounted. The sources identified the commander who was killed as Ibrahim Qubaisi. The attack, in which six people were killed, dealt another blow to the Iran-backed group which has faced a series of setbacks at the hands of Israel over the past week.

Israel has been targeting senior members of Hezbollah for several days, eliminating many of leader Hassan Nasrallah’s lieutenants.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi vowed Tuesday that Israel would not give Hezbollah a break from attack, as Israeli airstrikes were said to reach 1,600 in a single day.

Israel is seeking to push Hezbollah back from the Israeli border, allowing the evacuated residents of northern Israel both Jewish and Arab, to return to the homes they were forced to leave when Hezbollah opened fire last October.

Hezbollah is occupying southern Lebanon illegally.

