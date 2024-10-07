Pro-Israel Democrat Beaten, Robbed at Pro-terror October 7 Rally in NYC

Todd Richman, the co-chair of Democratic Majority for Israel, was beaten and had his Israeli flag stolen on Monday at a pro-terror protest in New York City to commemorate the October 7 attack.

As Breitbart News reported, there were pro-Hamas demonstrators at Columbia University on Monday, as part of city-wide protests by anti-Israel activists. Video of explicitly pro-terror protesters circulated on social media as well, with one group of protesters calling for Tel Aviv — Israel’s tech-savvy, left-wing, secular metropolis — to be destroyed:

Richman was a counter-protester. The organization he chairs advocates for pro-Israel policies within the Democratic Party.

The New York Post reported:

A pro-Israeli demonstrator was surrounded, attacked and bloodied by a pro-Palestinian crowd Monday, as thousands mobbed the streets of Manhattan on the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 terror attack on the Jewish State. Todd Richman, co-founder of Democratic Majority of Israel, was seen on social media holding an Israeli flag while a mob of protesters mock him — and try to wrest the flag away from him. Richman is seen trying desperately trying to stand his ground as the keffiyeh-draped protesters mock and accost him.

Video of the assault appeared on X (formerly Twitter):

Polls show that Democrats have become increasingly anti-Israel — even before the terror attacks of October 7 brought the antisemitism of the left into full view.

Many of Vice President Kamala Harris’s key adviser are anti-Israel.

