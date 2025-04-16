White House Raises Domestic Abuse Allegations Against Deported Illegal Alien Defended by Democrats

The White House is amplifying domestic abuse allegations against 29-year-old Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien who has been deported to his native El Salvador, as Democrats unrestrainedly defend him against accusations that he is a member of the MS-13 Gang.

While Democrats fly to El Salvador on Wednesday, vowing to defend Abrego Garcia at all costs, the White House is blasting their trip while raising reports that the illegal alien has a history of domestic violence.

“Democrats are flying to El Salvador right now to demand the return of this violent illegal alien MS-13 gang member back into the United States,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X.

Included in the post was a report from Fox News’s Bill Melugin showing a Maryland order of protection filed in 2021 by Abrego Garcia’s wife.

The allegations come as Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) is traveling to El Salvador on Wednesday in an attempt to get Abrego Garcia flown back to the United States after he was deported last month.

“I just landed in San Salvador a little while ago, and I look forward to meeting with the team at the U.S. embassy to discuss the release of Mr. Abrego Garcia,” Van Hollen wrote on X. “I also hope to meet with Salvadoran officials and with Kilmar himself. He was illegally abducted and needs to come home.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) is reportedly planning a trip to El Salvador, along with Reps. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) and Robert Garcia (D-CA) in efforts to secure Abrego Garcia’s release from prison in the country and fly him back to the United States.

The accusation of Abrego Garcia being a member of the MS-13 gang first started in 2019 when he was arrested in Prince George’s County and asked if he was affiliated with the gang. After Abrego Garcia denied the accusation, he was detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE agents, working with a confidential informant used by local police, accused Abrego Garcia of being a certified member of MS-13’s chapter in New York. The same year a federal immigration judge found the confidential informant’s information credible and required Abrego Garcia to remain in ICE custody while his deportation proceedings continued.

In October 2019, Abrego Garcia requested asylum in the United States, but that was denied by a federal immigration judge, though he was granted protection from deportation to El Salvador based on claims that he feared persecution from local gangs.

Abrego Garcia was subsequently released from ICE custody. In March of this year, he was pulled over by ICE agents near Baltimore, Maryland, and taken into custody. He was among hundreds deported in two deportation flights last month to El Salvador’s CECOT prison.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.