Raskin: Boasberg a ‘Great Judicial Hero’ for Contempt Ruling Against Trump

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) claimed Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central” ” that U.S. District Judge James Boasberg was a “great judicial hero” for finding probable cause to hold the Trump administration in criminal contempt for disobeying his order to halt deportations.

Raskin said, “Judge Boasberg goes to great pains to restate the precedent going back to 1967, Walker vs. Birmingham, holding that you’ve got to comply with a court order, even if you know, they were in the wrong court, even if for some reason there’s a change. Look, Judge Boasberg, who was a President Bush appointee when he originally went on the bench and he was Justice Kavanaugh’s roommate at Yale, will go down in history as a great judicial hero for what he’s doing here.”

He continued, “He is trying to put up a huge stop sign against the lawlessness. He said I issued an injunction for you to not let those planes go, or if they were in the air to turn them around, they hadn’t left yet but you willfully, deliberately defied a court order. You can’t do that. Even the President of the United States can’t do that. The Executive Branch can’t do it. The Legislative Branch can’t do it. No citizen can do it. You cannot defy the order of a court.”

Raskin added, “He’s saying, I’m going to give you one last chance, essentially, to purge the contempt to bring the Trump administration in line with the law. So he’s giving them one last chance before he makes a final ruling on criminal contempt. If I were them, I would get those people back immediately who were covered by his original injunction. This is a line by line, minute by minute recitation of the defiance and contempt of the administration.”

