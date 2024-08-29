Report: Kamala Harris Arab Outreach Director Claimed ‘Zionists’ Control ‘A Lot of’ Politics

Kamala Harris’s new Arab outreach director, Brenda Abdelall, reportedly once claimed that “Zionists” control “a lot of” American politics, according to an article Thursday in the Washington Free Beacon.

The report, by Adam Kredo, says:

“The Zionists have a strong voice in American politics,” Brenda Abdelall, an Egyptian-American lawyer and former Department of Homeland Security official, said in a 2002 interview with the New York Sun while attending the American Muslim Council’s annual convention. “I would say they’re controlling a lot of it.” … Abdelall joins several other Harris campaign advisers who have a history of pressuring Israel and advocating increased relations with Iran. They include Harris’s national security adviser, Phil Gordon, who is the subject of a congressional probe into his ties to a member of an Iranian government influence network. Ilan Goldenberg, Harris’s liaison to the Jewish community, has faced scrutiny for his ties to the anti-Israel group J Street, as well as championing closer ties to Tehran. Harris also appointed a veteran Israel critic, the Rev. Jen Butler, to conduct outreach to the faith community. Butler has come under fire for working alongside anti-Semitic activist Linda Sarsour.

Abdelall was hired earlier this weak to lead the Harris-Walz campaign’s outreach to Arab Americans. She joins the campaign’s Muslim liaison, Nasrina Bargzie, who championed anti-Israel activism on campus and opposed the claims by Jewish students that they were being subjected to antisemitism.

