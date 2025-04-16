Karmelo Anthony — who is charged with murder after the fatal stabbing of fellow teen Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet in Frisco, Texas — is allegedly living in a $900,000 home in a gated community after being released from jail on a reduced $250,000 bond.

Anthony, 17, is reportedly living with his family at the expensive home in the community of Richwoods, where the rent is estimated to be $3,500 a month, the Daily Mail reported. The home had a white Suburban, a black Acura, and a sedan in the driveway as of Tuesday.

A neighbor told the outlet the family had just bought a new car.

“He got a new car,” the resident alleged. “If you look at the license plate, it’s got a paper tag and it says it expires June 4.”

Neighbors seemed to be initially unaware Anthony and his family are living in the neighborhood and are now voicing concerns.

“Not good. Not good. I don’t think he should be out,” an anonymous mother in the neighborhood told the outlet.

Another neighbor told the outlet Antony’s family is clearly “not poor” if they can afford go live in the community.

The outlet reported that “throughout the day, deliveries for the Anthonys arrived, with Amazon drivers making multiple stops.”



“The best thing they can do is move,” another neighbor told the outlet. “I think that would be best for everyone.”

It is unclear how long the family has resided at the home, according to the report.

Before his release, Anthony was being held at the Collin County Jail on a first-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing 17-year-old Metcalf in the heart during a fight over a seat at the track meet.

Anthony allegedly told police he acted in self-defense. The family established a GiveSendGo.com fundraiser for legal fees and previously said on the page that “the narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful.”

The page had raised more than $443,000 as of Wednesday, and the fundraiser states:

While legal defense is a critical part of this journey, we want to make it clear that this fund is not solely dedicated to legal expenses. The funds raised will also support a range of urgent and necessary needs that have emerged as a result of this situation, including — but not limited to — the safe relocation of the Anthony family due to escalating threats to their safety and well-being, as well as basic living costs, transportation, counseling, and other security measures.

Anthony was initially being held on a $1 million bond until a judge reduced it to $250,000 and placed him on house arrest.

“The lowered bond came one week after Anthony’s attorney said they would ask the court to reduce the ‘excessive’ $1 million bond and asked the local district attorney to make “a better determination” of the charges,” the New York Post reported.