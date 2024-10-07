Rashida Tlaib Distorts Jewish Faith to Call for ‘Free Palestine’ on October 7

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) distorted a Jewish tradition to call for the destruction of the Jewish state in a post for the anniversary of the Hamas terror attack of October 7.

In the post, published on Instagram on October 6, Tlaib spoke about joining “JVP-Detroit” for a ceremony marking the anniversary. JVP stands for Jewish Voice for Peace, an organization with a history of rhetorical support for terror. (Last week, the University of Michigan chapter of the organization marked the killing of Hezbollah terrorist leader Hassan Nasrallah by calling for “death to Israel.”)

At the ceremony, participants conducted “Tashlich,” a traditional Jewish ceremony in which bread crumbs are cast into “living waters,” defined as any natural body of water. The ceremony, typically conducted on the Jewish New Year, symbolizes an individual casting away his or her sins as part of a process of introspection and repentance.

Tlaib turned that ceremony into a call for a “free, free Palestine,” a slogan that typically implies the destruction of Israel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JVP Detroit (@jvpdetroit)

Tlaib has, in the past, called for a one-state solution to the conflict — meaning the destruction of Israel as a Jewish state. (She has since said that she would accept a two-state solution, but falsely blamed Israel for not accepting one.)

