WSJ: Syria’s State-Run News Agency Says Airstrikes Happening Around Capital

Syria’s state-run news agency announced that airstrikes were happening around the country’s capital of Damascus, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The announcement came after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed they had launched a retaliation attack against Iran.

Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak reported that the IDF said:

IDF: In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel — right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran. The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th — on seven fronts — including direct attacks from Iranian soil. Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized. We will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel.

Reuters reported that “Iran’s state TV said several strong explosions were heard around the capital of Tehran.”

White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett told the outlet that the United States understood Israel was “conducting targeted strikes against military targets in Iran as an exercise of self-defense and in response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack against Israel on October 1st.”