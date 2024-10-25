IDF Confirms: Israeli Retaliation Against Iran Has Begun: ‘Military Targets’

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed Saturday morning local time that Israel has begun retaliating against Iran.

In a statement, the IDF said:

IDF: In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel – right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran. The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th – on seven fronts – including direct attacks from Iranian soil. Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilized. We will do whatever necessary to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel.

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari emphasized that Israel’s objectives were “military targets.”

Reports emerged early Saturday morning local time that Israel’s retaliation against Iran for two massive, direct attacks on Israel has begun, with explosions reported in the areas around the capital city of Tehran.

The Times of Israel reported: “Several loud explosions have been heard in Iran’s capital Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj city early Saturday, semi-official Iranian media says, adding that the cause is unknown.”

Iran launched several hundred cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones against Israel in April. U.S. President Joe Biden said at the time that Israel should “take the win” and refrain from a major response. Israel responded with largely symbolic attacks on Iranian air defense sites, as if to show that Israel could easily evade or destroy them.

Iran launched 200 ballistic missiles against Israel on October 1, 85% of which were intercepted by Israeli and allied air defenses. Israel said it would retaliate at the time and place of its choosing. President Biden urged Israel not to hit Iran’s oil and gas industry or its nuclear program, which is thought to be close to producing a nuclear weapon.

It is unclear what the targets of Israel’s retaliatory attacks are, though Fox News’ Trey Yingst suggested that the attacks might focus on military sites. It is also unclear how long the attacks would last, or how Iran would respond.

Israeli reserve General Amir Avivi, who predicted Israeli strikes on Lebanon, said this week that war with Iran would last “months.”

Thursday marked the anniversary of the October 7, 2023, terror attack by the Iranian-backed Hamas terror group.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.