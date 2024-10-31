Hezbollah Terrorist Rockets Strike Israel: Five Killed, One Left Seriously Wounded

Five people were killed in a northern Israel agricultural area following Hezbollah terrorist rocket fire from Lebanon, Israeli media detailed Thursday afternoon.

The Jerusalem Post reports the IDF confirmed two rockets were launched from Lebanon and fell in “open areas,” which, according to early indications, were agricultural sites near the town of Metulla.

Israeli media reported that one citizen, a farmer, was killed in the attack, along with four foreign workers.

A sixth person was seriously wounded in the incident, with severe injuries sustained via shrapnel. They were transferred for emergency medical assistance at Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, the Post report said.

Earlier, Magen David Adom (MDA) Director General Eli Bin said, “We are coordinating with the military to receive the injured. Some of the injured were transferred directly by the army to a safe place. This is definitely a serious incident.”

More to come…