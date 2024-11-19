IDF: Hezbollah Rockets Hit United Nations Posts Twice in One Day

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Tuesday that Hezbollah had fired rockets that struck United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers in southern Lebanon — not once, but twice in the same day.

In a first statement, the IDF said:

Earlier today (Tuesday), a report was received that a UNIFIL post in the area of Ramyeh in southern Lebanon was hit, causing a number of injuries and damage to the post. An IDF review determined that Hezbollah fired a rocket that hit the UNIFIL post. The rocket was fired from the area of Deir Aames, one of many fired by Hezbollah in a barrage launched at Israel at 09:50 this morning.

Later, the IDF added in a second statement:

At 13:30 today (Tuesday), Hezbollah fired a number of rockets that hit and damaged a UNIFIL post in the area of Chamaa in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah fired the rockets from the area of Maaliyeh in southern Lebanon. This is the second time Hezbollah has fired and hit a UNIFIL post today. At 09:50 this morning (Tuesday), Hezbollah fired a rocket that hit a UNIFIL post in the Ramyeh area in southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL is supposed to disarm Hezbollah and keep it away from the border with Israel, but has failed to do so.

UNIFIL has found itself in the firing line several times during the ongoing war. Israel tries to avoid endangering UNIFIL posts, but Hezbollah deliberately operates near those posts.

The Times of Israel reported that Argentina, one of 48 countries that contributes soldiers to UNIFIIL, is pulling its troops out of the force for their own safety.

