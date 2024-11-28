Israel’s Thanksgiving Message: ‘Thank You to the United States of America’

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer wished the American people, and the U.S. government, a happy Thanksgiving, adding that the State of Israel was thankful for the enduring support of the American people.

“We are very grateful for the ironclad commitment and friendship and union with the United States of America,” Mencer said. “They have stood by our side in difficult times and in good times, none more so than in the last 419 days.”

No one in Israel would ever forget that President Joe Biden visited Israel just days after the October 7 terror attacks in solidarity, he said, adding that Israel also looked forward to the administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Mencer said that the ceasefire in southern Lebanon was holding, though Israel insisted that it will enforce the ceasefire agreement vigorously.

On Wednesday, it arrested four Hezbollah fighters who attempted to return to southern Lebanon among civilians who were returning to their homes. On Thursday, it conducted several airstrikes on Hezbollah vehicles and facilities where terrorists were observed attempting to continue their activities.

Mencer listed Israel’s achievements in the Third Lebanon War. Israel decimated Hezbollah’s leadership; destroyed much of its weaponry; and prevented it from carrying out an October 7-style attack on northern Israel. In addition, Israel’s government has noted that the war removed Hezbollah as a deterrent force to protect Iran from an Israeli attack on the regime’s nuclear program.

Critics say, however, that Israeli residents of the north do not yet feel safe enough to return to their homes, which they had to evacuate in October 2023 when Hezbollah began firing at Israel.

Mencer praised the work of Israel’s many reservists, some of whom have spent months away from their families and their jobs to fight alongside the professional soldiers of Israel’s regular military, face-to-face against the evil of terror.

