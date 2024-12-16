VIDEO: Hezbollah Strongholds in Lebanon Flattened by War

Villages in southern Lebanon that were taken over by Hezbollah in recent years and used to stockpile weapons and fire projectiles at Israeli communities were flattened in the recent war that ended with a ceasefire last month.

Israel’s Army Radio military correspondent, Doron Kadosh, traveled to the area for the first time since the ceasefire, and reported back that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had destroyed every building hiding Hezbollah weapons or harboring fighters — which was almost all of the buildings in some of the villages near the border, such as Kfarkela.

The Times of Israel noted that while previously-evacuated communities in northern Israel were slowly returning to normal, the same was not true of Hezbollah’s prior fiefdoms in southern Lebanon, which could take years to rebuild:

While the Israeli side of the border slowly dusts itself off after 14 months of shelling, it is hard to imagine any semblance of normal life returning to Lebanese border towns in the coming years. … “Every village that was actually a military village, we dealt with it as they should be dealt with,” said [91st Division commander Brig. Gen. Shai] Klepper. “We destroyed the operatives and the infrastructure.” He made clear that every building that housed a Hezbollah fighter, weapons cache or tunnel was knocked down.

Conditions in the Hezbollah-aligned villages are so bad that they are reminiscent of Gaza, observers have noted.

