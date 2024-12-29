Israeli Leader Netanyahu to Undergo Prostate Removal Surgery

(UPI) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo prostate removal surgery on Sunday after being diagnosed with a urinary tract infection, his office says.

The 75-year-old Israeli leader on Wednesday was examined at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem where a urinary tract infection caused by benign prostatic hyperplasia was detected, according to a statement issued to media outlets on Saturday.

“Over the past few days, the prime minister has received antibiotic treatment, which successfully eradicated the infection,” the statement read. “Consequently, the prime minister will undergo a procedure tomorrow to remove the prostate. Full details will be provided later.”

Despite the procedure, Sunday’s cabinet meeting will take place as scheduled, Netanyahu’s office said.

The operation likely means the prime minister will not appear in court on Monday, where he is being tried on corruption charges, and could miss sessions scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday as well, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The surgery will be the second this year for Netanyahu, who In March underwent a procedure to treat a hernia.

Last year he was hospitalized and equipped with a pacemaker after heart irregularities were detected.

He also had a previous hernia operation in 2013.