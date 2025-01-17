Israeli Firefighters Arrive to Help California in Palisades Fire

MALIBU, California — A team of Israeli firefighters arrived Thursday in Southern California to assist local firefighters in fighting the Palisades Fire, as well as to share insights and learn from the state’s experience in battling the blaze.

The delegation, led by Shay Levy, included experts from a variety of fields, including an expert in hydraulics and an officer from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) who specializes in the use of artificial intelligence for search and rescue.

The delegation landed and immediately proceeded to the fire zone, where they drove through Pacific Palisades to study the damage caused by the devastating fire. On Friday morning, they met California firefighters, including from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire), to share information and firsthand experiences.

The team was eager to jump into hotspots and assist in fighting active fires, though most of the fires within the area have been contained. Crews from all over California are moving through Palisades, checking for lingering hotspots and hosing down cars and property that might still ignite in Santa Ana winds that are expected to return next week.

Local firefighters showed the Israeli team their various operations, including a specialized team for monitoring drone flight within the fire area. (A drone collided with one of the two large Canadian tanker plans, forcing it out of action for days.) In return, the Israelis shared their own experiences, such as dealing with a sudden lack of water pressure (a common problem in the Palisades fire). Many also had questions about the Palisades Fire, such as why the reservoir atop Palisades was empty, and whether there had been adequate uses of firebreaks to prevent the fire from spreading.

Breitbart News gave an impromptu briefing to the Israeli team, based on its ongoing news coverage in the area.

Crews are in the area from all over California. The Riverside County Fire Department brought its emotional support dog, who was a big hit with the Israeli team.

Ventura County’s mountain firefighters were also eager to meet the Israeli team, who joined other firefighters for breakfast in the mess tent after the general sunrise incident briefing.

Other countries that have sent firefighters to help with the Palisades Fire include Mexico, Canada, and Chile.

