Boston Consulting Group CEO Caves to Antisemitic Mob; Apologizes for Helping U.S.-Backed Gaza Aid Project

Christoph Schweizer, CEO of Boston Consulting Group (BCG), apologized Friday under pressure from anti-Israel activists for his company’s past role in a U.S.-backed alternative to Hamas and the United Nations in Gaza.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) is a successful Trump administration-supported initiative to provide aid directly to the Palestinian people through meals delivered directly at aid sites in Gaza.

It is protected by soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Israel is supportive of the project because it allows Israel to continue fighting Hamas without incurring a humanitarian cost that could, though global pressure, force the end of the war before Hamas has been defeated or released its remaining Israeli hostages.

Hamas and the United Nations have criticized the GHF and want it to be shut down because it undermines their power. Hamas has actually fired upon Palestinians trying to travel to the GHF sites, and on Saturday the GHF temporarily shut down its aid sites because of direct threats from Hamas.

Hamas has pushed fake news about Israeli atrocities at the aid sites that repeat antisemitic blood libels. These have often been repeated by mainstream media (some have, later, belatedly retracted their false reporting).

As Breitbart News reported earlier, BCG had provided free services to the GHF until “criticism” prompted it to withdraw. But the pressure continued, and Schweizer fired two executives, in addition to apologizing.

The Washington Post reported:

Christoph Schweizer, the CEO of Boston Consulting Group, said his company had fired two partners involved in the Israeli-American effort and launched a “formal investigation” to ensure “this does not happen again.” “I deeply regret that in this situation, we fell short — of our own standards and of the trust that you, our clients and our broader communities place in BCG,” he wrote. “I am sorry for how deeply disappointing this has been to many BCGers around the world.”

An observer with knowledge of Trump administration policy noted to Breitbart News:

BCG is suffering from a serious case of Trump derangement syndrome. What is BCG ‘shocked and outraged’ over exactly? Is it the fact that a U.S./Israeli-backed plan is actually succeeding in delivering food in Gaza? BCG’s CEO Christoph Schweizer doesn’t care about feeding the people of Gaza, his only priority is to pathetically placate the woke mob. While BCG launches the ‘formal investigation’ to get to the bottom of their involvement, the U.S. government should return the favor. If BCG is so ashamed of this work, they don’t deserve any U.S. government contracts.

GHF reopened its aid sites on Sunday, according to a source within the organization, and delivered 1.6 million meals to Palestinians.

