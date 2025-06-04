Washington Post Retracts Fake News Story About Deaths at Gaza Aid Site

The Washington Post retracted a story Tuesday that repeated fake news, disseminated by Hamas, claiming that Israeli troops had opened fire on Palestinians seeking food from an American-run aid site in Gaza.

As Breitbart News noted, many mainstream media outlets simply ran claims by Hamas, which is seeking to discredit the ongoing aid effort by the Trump administration-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

The GHF effort circumvents the United Nations (UN) and hence Hamas, which relies on stealing UN aid shipments to resupply its terrorists and to profit by forcing desperate Palestinians to pay for “free” aid.

After GHF and the Israeli military both denied that any such shooting took place, U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee demanded that mainstream media outlets retract their false reporting about the alleged incident.

The Post responded by taking down a post on X and correcting an article that included the false claims:

The Jerusalem Post commented: “Although the original article included statements from Israel, including an initial inquiry indicating IDF soldiers did not fire at civilians at the aid centers, the newspaper admitted it didn’t “give proper weight to Israel’s denial and gave improper certitude about what was known about any Israeli role in the shootings.”

Huckabee linked fake news about Israeli atrocities to terror attacks against Jews.

