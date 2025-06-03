Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Names Rev. Dr. Johnnie Moore as New Chair

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a Trump administration-backed non-profit that is distributing aid in Gaza outside of Hamas-dominated United Nations networks, announced Reverend Dr. Johnnie Moore as its new Executive Chairman on Tuesday.

In a statement, GHF said:

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) today announced the appointment of Reverend Dr. Johnnie Moore as Executive Chairman. An internationally respected advocate for peace, religious freedom and human dignity twice appointed by President Donald J. Trump to serve as a Commissioner on the U.S. Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Moore brings decades of experience working in support of humanitarian causes. Moore’s appointment comes as GHF’s momentum on the ground in Gaza accelerates. Since launching operations on 26 May 2025, GHF has delivered nearly 7 million meals through its secure distribution system without incident. GHF’s security-oriented model helped to ensure that no trucks were seized, no mass diversions occurred, and no incidents of violence were recorded at distribution sites against Gazans seeking aid or aid workers. “GHF is demonstrating that it is possible to move vast quantities of food to people who need it most—safely, efficiently, and effectively. I am honored to bring my experience to bear to help scale this vital mission and ensure the humanitarian aid community and the broader international community understand what’s taking place on the ground,” Moore said. “GHF believes that serving the people of Gaza with dignity and compassion must be the top priority. We welcome others to join us and urge extreme caution against sharing unverified information from sources that have repeatedly issued demonstrably false reports. False reporting of violence at our sites has a chilling effect on the local population and we can think of no greater disservice to a community in dire need.”

The announcement came as Hamas, aided by the mainstream media, tried to shut down the GHF with fake reports about atrocities at its aid sites in Gaza.

The fake news is being used — with some success — to pressure people not to work with GHF or to be associated with the project, despite its stunning success, which has been welcomed by Palestinians.

The Washington Post reported that the Boston Consulting Group, which had apparently provided free services to the GHF, had withdrawn from it “amid criticism.” The Post repeated fake and sensational “allegations that the Israeli military has shot into crowds of civilians rushing to pick up aid packages.” No such incidents have occurred, and have been explicitly refuted by both GHF and the Israeli government.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.