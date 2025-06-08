Israel Publishes Footage of Hamas Leader’s Body Dragged from Beneath Hospital

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published video on Sunday of the body of Hamas military leader Muhammad Sinwar being dragged from a cavern beneath a hospital in Gaza where terrorists had established their lair.

As Breitbart News noted in May, the IDF targeted Sinwar — the brother of the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar — in an airstrike, but his death had not been confirmed until several weeks later.

An IDF spokesman also brought cameras underground to show the inside of the hideout, noting that Israeli soldiers had found money and weapons there, in addition to the body of Sinwar and other terrorist leaders.

“I am right beneath the European hospital,” Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said, noting that the hideout was situated underneath the emergency room of the hospital, placing civilians at grave risk, in violation of international law.

International critics of Israel raised an outcry when the IDF launched its airstrikes, without criticizing Hamas for using hospitals — and doctors, staff, and patients — as human shields in cynical and illegal fashion.

