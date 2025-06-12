Report: Israel Declares State of Emergency After Launching Strike on Iran

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency after launching a strike on Iran, according to several reports.

“Two sources with knowledge of the operation” told Axios that Israel had carried out a strike on Iran.

Per the outlet, “it’s not clear whether Israel has ordered strikes on Iran’s nuclear program.”

ABC News reported that Katz had declared “a special state of emergency in the country following what he called a preemptive strike against Iran.”

Video footage posted to social media showed smoke reportedly “rising from several sites across” Iran’s capital of Tehran.

Breitbart News previously reported that President Donald Trump expressed that he did not want Israel to launch an attack on Iran if there was a way to strike a deal with Iran regarding its nuclear program.

“I want to have an agreement with Iran,” Trump said on Thursday. “We’re fairly close to an agreement. We are fairly close to a pretty good agreement, it’s got to be better than pretty good. I’d much prefer an agreement. As long as I think there is an agreement, I don’t want them going in.”