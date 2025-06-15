Trump-Backed GHF Delivers 2 Million Meals to Gaza, Despite Iran War

The Trump administration-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) delivered more than 2 million meals to Palestinian civilians in Gaza on Father’s Day, marking more than 23 million meals delivered to date.

GHF was able to resume operations Sunday after a forced halt on Friday, following the Israeli attack on Iran.

In a statement, GHF interim director John Acree said:

Our team was pleased to return to normal delivery operations today to provide emergency food for the Palestinian people in Gaza. Since we stood down operations due to security concerns yesterday, we were able to repair our distribution site in Khan Younis and continue operations there and at our other sites today. We continue to do all we can in Gaza to conduct operations at all four sites to help all beneficiaries receive food aid safely.

The GHF also addressed fake news — as it has done many times before — about violence at its aid sites:

We have read false media reports attributing a violent incident yesterday that occurred in northern Gaza in proximity to an UN aid convoy that was being targeted for looting and falsely claiming it was located near a GHF distribution site. GHF does not have a distribution site in Gaza City or northern Gaza. This is clearly false information. Although we remain hopeful to expand GHF distribution sites, security remains the utmost concern before any expansion and these false reports are dangerous. Unfortunately, media outlets continue to file unconfirmed and false reports regarding violent incidents near GHF distribution sites without consideration of the safety of the food recipients. Again, we implore news outlets to confirm their sources.

Hamas and the United Nations consider GHF a threat to their monopoly on aid distribution in the Gaza Strip.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.