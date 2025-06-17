U.S Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee recently sent an encouraging text message to President Donald Trump amid the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Trump shared a screenshot of the message in a post Tuesday on his Truth Social wherein Huckabee, who is the first evangelical Christian to be the ambassador to Israel, encouraged the president to listen to God’s voice in his decision making.

“Mr. President, God spared you in Butler, PA, to be the most consequential president in a century – maybe ever. The decisions on your shoulders I would not want to be made by anyone else,” the former Arkansas governor’s message continued:

You have many voices speaking to you Sir, but there is only ONE voice that matters. HIS voice. I am your appointed servant in this land and am available for you but I do not try to get in your presence often because I trust your instincts. No President in my lifetime has been in a position like yours. Not since Truman in 1945. I don’t reach out to persuade you. Only to encourage you. I believe you will hear from heaven and that voice is far more important than mine or ANYONE else’s. You sent me to Israel to be your eyes, ears, and voice and to make sure our flag flies above our embassy. My job is to be the last one to leave. I will not abandon this post. Our flag will NOT come down. You did not seek this moment. This moment sought YOU! It is my honor to serve you! Mike Huckabee.

In December, Huckabee reassured the people of Israel that “[Y]ou will never be alone again in your fight for freedom and to preserve the country and the land and the heritage that God gave you,” Breitbart News reported at the time.

His recent message to Trump comes as Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, explained on Tuesday that the only negotiations with Iran are between “our missiles and their targets,” according to Breitbart News. The article also noted he warned of impending attacks on other targets and said officials would not allow Israeli citizens to be hurt.

Trump, who has been criticized for his support of Israel in its attacks on Iran, recently said peace is impossible if Iran has a nuclear weapon, per Breitbart News.

“Trump has, thus far, resisted direct American involvement in the conflict, though the U.S. is providing Israel with weapons and is said to be considering joining an Israeli attack on the Iranian nuclear facility at Fordow, which is buried deep within a mountain and beyond the known bombing capacity of the IAF (Israeli Air Force),” Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak wrote.

On Trump’s birthday Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called him an “extraordinary leader” who has been a steady ally of his nation, according to Breitbart News.

