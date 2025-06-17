Israel: Only Negotiations with Iran Are Between ‘Our Missiles and Their Targets’

Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, said Tuesday that the only negotiations going on with Iran are between “our missiles and their targets,” saying that the military would continue striking nuclear targets near Tehran.

The Jewish News Syndicate reported:

The only talks taking place between Israel and Iran are those “between our missiles and their targets,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday, warning of impending attacks on “very significant targets.” “We are not engaged in any negotiations, and we will not allow harm to Israeli citizens,” said Katz during a visit to the site of an Iranian missile impact in the coastal city of Herzliya. “Today, we are about to strike very significant targets—strategic targets, regime and infrastructure targets—inside Tehran,” he revealed, noting that “the Persian IDF spokesperson will call on residents to evacuate.”

Katz also said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would also deal with the issue of the underground nuclear facilities at Fordow, which is said to be hard to destroy without bunker-busting bombs that only the U.S. has.

Iran had promised to strike Israel all night long from Monday night into Tuesday, but ended up firing a small number of missiles and drones, all of which were intercepted, with no reports of damage or injuries in Israel.

