Mike Huckabee Named as Trump’s Ambassador to Israel; First Evangelical in Role

Mike Huckabee, a former governor of Arkansas, twice presidential candidate, and television host, has been named as President-elect Donald Trump’s ambassador to Israel.

Huckabee will become the first evangelical Christian in the role.

In a statement Tuesday, Trump said:

I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected former Governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, has been nominated to be The United States Ambassador to Israel. Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years. He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!

The selection of Huckabee, a Christian Zionist who has long supported the Jewish state, will delight pro-Israel advocates in both the Jewish and Christian communities.

Huckabee was considered for the role in 2016 before it was ultimately given to David Friedman, a Trump attorney who helped move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and ultimately helped forge the Abraham Accords between Israel and several Arab states.

Huckabee is known for his support for Jewish communities in Judea and Samara, also known as the West Bank. Advocates for some of these communities have been targeted with sanctions by the Biden-Harris administration.

The land in that region is central to Jewish history in the region, but was occupied by Jordan from 1948 until 1967, when Jordan unwisely joined Arab states in attacking Israel. Israel fought back and conquered the land, which Palestinians now claim as their own.

Huckabee currently hosts Huckabee on TBN, an evangelical station that is the largest Christian network in the world.

As a presidential candidate, Huckabee won the Iowa caucuses in 2008 before fading later in the Republican primary. He endorsed Trump before the Iowa caucuses in 2016.

Huckabee’s daughter, Sarah, is the current governor of Arkansas and previously served as White House Press Secretary in the first Trump administration.

