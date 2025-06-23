Anguish in Israel as Iran Murders Civilians as Ceasefire Takes Effect

President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran on Tuesday morning — but Iran continued firing ballistic missiles as the deadline was reached, and murdered at least four civilians in Israel.

The deaths occurred when a missile evaded Israel’s air defenses and hit an apartment building in the southern city of Be’er Sheva, which has a mixed population of Jews and Muslims, including Bedouin Arabs.

Iran had also hit Be’er Sheva last week, targeting a hospital — a war crime.

In addition to the four people killed, there were several who suffered injuries, and several others missing. Israelis feared that the death toll from the strike would climb much, much higher before the day was done.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s elite force regarded by the U.S. as a terrorist group, taunted Israelis on social media with an image of the building, and the slogan: “We fired the last shot.”

Iran launched at least six missile barrages into Israel in the closing hours before, and the minutes after, the ceasefire.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) offered some consolation to Israelis by noting that it had continued attacking Iranian missile launchers until right before the ceasefire, adding that the attacks on Israel would have been far larger had more launchers been operative. The Be’er Sheva barrage had only included four missiles.

Many Israelis, commenting on social media, argued that Iran had violated the ceasefire by firing six missile barrages in the final two hours, with some missiles still being fired past the official ceasefire deadline.

Even if Israel does not respond, the memory of what happened in Be’er Sheva will linger as a bitter memory of a conflict that Iran began when its Hamas proxy launched a massive terror attack on October 7, 2023; and as a reminder of the cruelty of a regime that almost became a nuclear power, until Israel and the U.S. acted.

