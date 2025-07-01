Trump: Israel Agreed to Gaza Ceasefire; Hamas Should Take the Deal

President Donald Trump said Tuesday in a Truth Social post that Israel had accepted his administration’s proposals for a ceasefire in Gaza — and that Hamas should take the deal, because it won’t get better for them.

Trump said:

My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War. The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

White House officials had met this week with former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer, who serves as Israel’s strategic affairs minister and advises Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on foreign policy.

Israel and the U.S. are said to be working on a comprehensive peace proposal that will end the war and see the return of the remaining 50 hostages — 30 dead, 20 living — as well as broader regional peace agreements.

Netanyahu has been preparing his public for peace — and more Israelis are speaking out about the need to end the war, which has lasted since Hamas invaded Israel and murdered 1,200 people on October 7, 2023.

Hamas is the sticking point. It has refused previous ceasefire proposals because it does not want to agree to be removed from power, and wants to continue enjoying the leverage that its Israeli hostages have given it.

If Hamas refuses, it is likely that Israel will continue fighting the remnants of Hamas — possibly at a terrible price, since the last Hamas holdouts in Gaza are also likely holding the last Israeli hostages as human shields.

Netanyahu is due in Washington early next week for meetings that could presage a ceasefire deal to come.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.