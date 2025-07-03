Trump, First Lady Welcome Freed Hostage Edan Alexander to White House

President Donald Trump welcomed Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage to be freed from Hamas custody, to the White House on Thursday, where First Lady Melania Trump was also on hand to greet him.

Alexander, 21, was released in May ahead of Trump’s visit to the Middle East, as a “goodwill” gesture. Trump says a ceasefire in Gaza between Hamas and Israel is possible as soon as next week, with a plan on the table.

As Breitbart News reported in May:

Alexander, who comes from Tenafly, New Jersey, immigrated to Israel and volunteered in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), where he was accepted into the elite Golani brigade. He was kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, terror attack. … Alexander was handed to the Red Cross — which, for nearly 600 days, failed to visit him in captivity — in Gaza on Monday afternoon local time, and was set to be delivered to Israeli forces in Gaza, before his return home.

Alexander spoke to the president at the time of his release:

During his visit with Trump on Thursday, Alexander told the president that his captors had given him better treatment as soon as Trump had won the election in November, because they are afraid of the 47th president.

The bodies of several American citizens are still in Hamas custody. Eight more living hostages, and as many as 18 dead bodies, could be returned to Israel next week under the terms of the proposed deal, with two more living hostages set to be released by the end of the potential 60-day ceasefire. Ten more living hostages would then remain, and 12 more bodies; all could be released if the warring parties reach a final armistice deal.

