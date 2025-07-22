Exclusive — Gaza Humanitarian Foundation: UN Aid Trucks are ‘Sitting Here Idle’ in Gaza

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) says that the United Nations is no longer capable of delivering aid to Gaza, partly because its trucks are looted — and partly because some of its drivers work with Hamas.

In a video provided exclusively to Breitbart News, GHF spokesperson Chapin Fay is seen in Gaza, pointing out United Nations trucks that are “sitting here idle,” food rotting, because there is no one who will take them to delivery sites.

Chapin contrasts the incapacity of the United Nations with the activity of the GHF, which uses private security contractors to guard its own trucks, and delivers millions of meals per day to Palestinians in Gaza.

The GHF is an independent project that receives some financial support from the Trump administration, and which is permitted to operate in Gaza by the Israel Defense Forces, which coordinates security outside the GHF aid delivery sites.

Fake news accounts, often pushed by Hamas and amplified by the United Nations, have claimed that Israeli soldiers kill Palestinians at GHF aid sites, but that has never actually happened.

Fay told Breitbart News that there has sometimes been violence outside the GHF sites — sometimes carried out by Hamas, which has attacked Palestinians trying to obtain aid, and has attacked GHF workers as well.

Israeli soldiers have also sometimes fired warning shots at large groups of Palestinians that deviate from approved access routes, if they are seen to pose a threat to the troops. But no one has been shot at a GHF site.

Fay told Breitbart News that a recent trampling incident, in which several Palestinians were crushed at a GHF side, was specifically instigated by Hamas. But otherwise, he says, the GHF is relatively safe — and, having delivered some 85 million meals since launching in May — is the only functional aid mechanism in Gaza.

Hamas is trying to undermine the GHF because it uses the aid it steals from the United Nations to make money and to control the local population. The United Nations, similarly, has an interest in GHF failing.

Fay appealed to the United Nations to work with the GHF, instead of against it. He said, for example, that GHF contractors could provide security and logistical support for aid deliveries by the United Nations and other aid groups.

By opposing GHF, he added, the United Nations is effectively arguing for less aid to Gaza.

