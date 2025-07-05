Hamas Attacks American Aid Workers with Grenade; GHF Responds

Hamas terrorists threw a grenade packed with ball bearings and injured two American aid workers with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) on Saturday morning, the latest attack on the successful aid group.

In a statement, GHF said:

This morning, two American veterans working for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) were injured in a targeted terrorist attack during food distribution activities at SDS-3 in Khan Younis. The attack, which preliminary information indicates was carried out by two assailants who threw two grenades at the Americans, occurred at the conclusion of an otherwise successful distribution in which thousands of Gazans safely received food. No local aid workers or civilians were harmed. GHF achieved a significant milestone earlier this week, successfully delivering its one-millionth box of aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza, part of a successful, ongoing effort that has now provided more than 62 million free meals to hungry families, including more than 1.8 million again today.

GHF, which has received financial assistance from the Trump administration, is operating an alternative aid distribution mechanism outside the United Nations (UN). The UN often fails to collect truckloads of aid, and its shipments are frequently hijacked by Hamas, which steals aid for its terrorist operations and also sells the aid to Palestinians at a premium, even though local residents are supposed to be receiving the aid for free.

The UN is also suspected of colluding with Hamas; employees of UN agencies have been Hamas members.

As a result, both the UN and Hamas have tried to stop GHF from operating. Hamas has attacked Palestinian civilians who approach GHF aid sites, and Saturday’s terror attack marked the second such attack, as well as the first to harm Americans directly.

Both the U.S. and Israel condemned Saturday’s attack. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement:

I would like to send my best wishes for a speedy recovery to the employees of the American aid foundation, who were wounded in the terrorist incident that was perpetrated by Hamas terrorists at the food distribution facility. The foundation employees are doing important work and I thank them and President Trump for the aid. The entire world needs to stand up and condemn the severe incident, which again reveals the brutality of Hamas. The UN must stop opposing the activity of the aid foundation and act in concert so that the latter might continue to safely act on behalf of the residents of the Gaza Strip.

Hamas carried out the attack despite ongoing, indirect negotiations with the U.S. and Israel for a ceasefire. Hamas is demanding the UN operate all aid as a condition of a ceasefire.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.