Trump Threatens Canada over Palestinian State: ‘Hard for Us to Make a Trade Deal’

President Donald Trump threatened trade consequences for Canada if it goes ahead with Premier Mark Carney’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

In a post late Wednesday on Truth Social, Trump said: “Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!”

As Breitbart News had reported, Canada announced that it would join France and the United Kingdom in recognizing Palestinian statehood — despite the ongoing war that Palestinian terrorists began; despite the fact that Hamas continues to hold 50 Israeli hostages, 20 of them living; despite the lack of borders for a Palestinian state; and despite the fact that even the “moderate” Palestinian Authority is a dictatorship.

Trump has dismissed calls for a Palestinian state as a “reward for Hamas.” The families of the Israeli hostages agree, saying that giving Palestinians a state before freeing their loved ones rewards and incentivizes terror.

Until Wednesday, Trump had not retaliated against western allies who backed a Palestinian state during the war. With his announcement on Wednesday night, the Trump administration is on more aggressive footing.

Canada and the U.S. are involved in what Carney has called “intense” trade negotiations ahead of the August 1 tariff deadline. Carney risked those talks anyway by bowing to the far-left anti-Israel chorus in Canada.

