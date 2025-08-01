Witkoff, Huckabee Visit Gaza Humanitarian Foundation at 100 Million Meal Mark

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff visited an aid distribution site of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) on Friday, as they reviewed options for helping Palestinians there.

Huckabee and Witkoff visited the GHF on the day it officially delivered its 100 millionth meal in Gaza. They vame after President Donald Trump said this week that he wanted to ensure food aid reached Palestinians — while also endorsing Israeli plans to continue fighting Hamas terrorists.

After Hamas refused to reach a deal last month, the president said it appeared they “want to die.”

Huckabee was upbeat about what he had seen on his visit to the GHF in Gaza, calling its work “incredible.”

GHF spokesman Chapin Fay said in his own statement:

President Trump understands the stakes in Gaza and that feeding civilians, not Hamas, must be the priority. Today he sent his envoy to serve as his eyes and ears on the ground, reflecting his deep concern and commitment to doing what’s right. We were honored to brief his delegation, share our operations, and demonstrate the impact of delivering 100 million meals to those who need them most.

The White House remains open to talks with Hamas, but is said to be rejecting the former model of interim agreements in favor of a single agreement that would see all of the remaining 50 Israeli hostages (20 living) released, and a complete end to the Gaza conflict.

The GHF has been very successful, and threatens the Hamas monopoly on aid in Gaza. Partly for that reason, it has been smeared with

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff visited an aid distribution site of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) on Friday, as they reviewed options for helping Palestinians there.

about mass killings at aid sites, and criticized by the United Nations.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.