United Nations Admits: 88% of Its Aid Trucks into Gaza Were Looted

The United Nations has admitted that 88% of the aid trucks it brought into Gaza since mid-May were looted, or “diverted,” either by Hamas and other armed groups, or by mobs of Palestinian civilians.

The admission, based on the United Nations’ own data, contrasts starkly with the success of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which has not been looted once during the same period, due to its use of private security contractors.

The Times of Israel reported:

The United Nations Office for Project Services has published data showing that since the resumption of humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza on May 19 and up until August 5, a total of 2,604 aid trucks were collected by the UN after entering the Strip. Of those, 2,309 did not reach their intended destinations inside the enclave. According to the organization, this was due to the trucks being “intercepted either peacefully by hungry people or forcefully by armed actors during transit in Gaza.” This accounts for 88% of all trucks. In recent months, the percentages were even higher. According to UNOPS, in June, 1,155 trucks were collected by the UN and its partner organizations, and 1,048 of them — 90.7% — were intercepted before reaching their destinations. In July, the figure rose to 94%, with 1,161 trucks collected and 1,093 intercepted.

Other United Nations data from the past two weeks (July 21, August 1) indicated that more than twice as many Palestinians have been killed approaching United Nations aid sites than have been killed approaching GHF sites.

GHF maintains that there are no casualties within its aid sites, but acknowledges there may be violence along the way — some instigated by Hamas — leading to casualties, which both GHF and the IDF are trying to prevent.

