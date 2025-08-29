Netanyahu Raps Cindy McCain for Claiming Gaza ‘Starving’ After Privately Admitting Improvement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Cindy McCain, chief of the World Food Program and widow of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), was exaggerating claims of hunger in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Netanyahu described meeting with McCain in Israel on Wednesday, and said that she had acknowledged a dramatic improvement in food supply since Israel began surging aid into Gaza a few weeks ago.

However, since the meeting, McCain had been telling media that the situation in Gaza is worsening, and that people are “starving.”.

Netanyahu’s office issued a statement:

On Wednesday, 27 August, Prime Minister Netanyahu met in Jerusalem with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP). They discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza and that Hamas loots the aid. Mrs. McCain acknowledged that the stolen aid that goes to Hamas is not humanitarian. Hamas seizes it and sells it at extortionate prices. She said that during her recent visit to Gaza, she saw a dramatic improvement: food was available, prices had dropped, and markets showed goods in sufficient supply and at affordable prices. It is regrettable that Mrs. McCain has since issued statements contradicting what she told us in Jerusalem. That is a misrepresentation. Israel is enabling a steady flow of aid in sufficient quantities. Instead of blaming Israel with false accusations, the WFP should fully cooperate with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which is working diligently to provide food to the needy. The only ones being intentionally starved in Gaza are our hostages held by Hamas.

McCain has clashed with the Israeli government before. In December 2024, she falsely claimed that two food aid trucks had entered Gaza the previous month; the actual number, Israel reported, was 847.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Zionist Conspiracy Wants You, now available on Amazon. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.