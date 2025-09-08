Report: Palestinian Terrorists Killed by Soldier, Armed Religious Civilian

Two terrorists were shot at the scene, MDA [Magen David Adom, the Israeli equivalent of the Red Cross] said. Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas praised the attack. … “Gunfire like nothing I’ve ever experienced,” an elderly woman who was on the attacked bus recounted to N12. “The bus was packed, and as soon as it pulled up to the stop, there was shooting. A suspicious man made a phone call, which several people witnessed. While he was on the phone, the terrorists arrived. I’m telling what I saw, but others saw more. I went to the other side of the road and hid under another bus.”

The Times of Israel added: “The two terrorists who carried out a deadly shooting at Ramot Junction in Jerusalem were shot and killed by a soldier and a young Haredi [ultra-Orthodox] man who was armed, Channel 12 reports.”

The terrorists were reportedly Palestinians from the West Bank, near Ramallah.

The Israeli military is poised to begin an attack on the last Hamas stronghold in Gaza, in Gaza City itself. News emerged Sunday of a proposed hostage deal, though it was not clear whether Hamas had accepted its terms. There are 48 remaining Israeli hostages, 20 of whom are presumed to be alive.

