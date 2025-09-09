UN Official, Accompanying Greta Thunberg, Shares Fake News on Israeli Drone Strike

United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories [sic] Francesca Albanese shared fake news Monday about an Israeli drone hitting Greta Thunberg’s Gaza “flotilla” in port in Tunisia.

Albanese, who has a history of anti-Israel radicalism and antisemitic rhetoric, is accompanying Thunberg’s effort to run an Israeli blockade that exists to stop Hamas from importing weapons into the Gaza Strip.

Dropping any pretense at objectivity or neutrality, Albanese is accompanying the flotilla, which effectively would help Hamas in its fight against Israel. On Monday, she shared a report that a drone had hit the lead boat in the flotilla, posting a video to X and asking readers to draw their own conclusions about the event.

Tunisian authorities say that no drone hit the boat. The Jerusalem Post added that flotilla participants have been “paranoid” about drones throughout their journey.

On Monday, as Breitbart News reported, two American pro-Israel Christian groups sued Albanese in federal court for defamation, after she accused them of helping Israel’s supposed “genocide” and “occupation.”

Thunberg was detained and deported on her last flotilla, which was intercepted by Israel without incident. She claimed that Israel had “kidnapped” her.

The latest flotilla set out from Spain, which has triggered a precipitous decline in relations with Israel after supporting a Palestinian state and pushing to isolate the Jewish state. Spain recalled its ambassador from Israel earlier this week, after Israel accused the Spanish government of antisemitism due to its policies.

Update: New evidence has emerged to contradict Albanese’s account:

