Sen. John Fetterman Criticizes Protesters Not Urging Hamas to Accept Trump’s Peace Deal: ‘The War Must End’

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is criticizing anti-Israel protesters for not demanding the terrorist organization Hamas agree to President Donald Trump’s peace deal.

In several social media posts over the past few days, Fetterman has made it clear he supports Israel and wants there to be peace in the region.

“Good morning to everyone except all the protesters who aren’t protesting for Hamas to accept the peace deal,” Fetterman wrote on Sunday.

In another post on Friday, the senator wrote, “For those protesters: Hamas > Peace. No flotilla, blocking a highway or disrupting public events demanding Hamas to take the peace deal.”

A few hours later, Fetterman said, “Hamas must choose peace or its own destruction. Send the hostages home, now. As an unapologetic supporter of Israel, the Gaza War must end to have peace and security for Israel and Palestinians. Politics aside, credit to @POTUS’ peace plan to get to this encouraging point.”

Multiple reports said Friday that Hamas had agreed to Trump’s proposed peace deal that would mean the remaining hostages in Gaza were freed and a ceasefire with Israel would begin, per Breitbart News.

The outlet noted, “While Hamas is reported to have agreed to Trump’s peace deal, the terrorist organization did not agree to disarm, which was a key demand from Israel.”

“The alleged agreement to the proposed peace deal comes after Trump threatened Hamas with an ultimatum, giving the terrorist organization 48 hours to provide an answer on his deal,” the article read.

On Saturday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is “on the verge of a very great achievement” and he was hopeful that a deal would soon be reached to bring the hostages home while the IDF maintained control in Gaza.

Meanwhile, World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder said if efforts ended in Hamas’s disarmament, the return of the hostages, and an end to the Gaza war, President Trump “without question deserves the Nobel Peace Prize,” Breitbart News reported on Sunday.