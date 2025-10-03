Hamas Agrees to Trump’s Peace Deal to Release Hostages

Hamas agreed to President Donald Trump’s proposed peace deal, under which the remaining hostages held in Gaza will be released, and a ceasefire with Israel with begin, according to multiple reports.

While Hamas is reported to have agreed to Trump’s peace deal, the terrorist organization did not agree to disarm, which was a key demand from Israel.

The alleged agreement to the proposed peace deal comes after Trump threatened Hamas with an ultimatum, giving the terrorist organization 48 hours to provide an answer on his deal.

Per the Washington Post, under Trump’s plan, Hamas will “hand over all of the hostages it holds within the first 72 hours of the ceasefire and eventually disarm”:

The plan will require Hamas to hand over all of the hostages it holds within the first 72 hours of the ceasefire and eventually disarm, while allowing Israel to withdraw its military in phases, pending the fulfillment of certain criteria, such as the establishment of a multinational security force. Israel will maintain a security perimeter and overall security responsibility inside Gaza, Netanyahu said Monday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized Hamas for having “been a ruthless and violent threat, for many years, in the Middle East.” Trump explained that his deal also “SPARES THE LIVES OF ALL REMAING HAMAS FIGHTERS,” and added that the organization had until “Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time” to agree to the peace agreement before “all HELL” would break out against Hamas.

“They have killed (and made lives unbearably miserable), culminating with the October 7th MASSACRE, in Israel, babies, woman, children, old people, and many young men and women, boys and girls, getting ready to celebrate their future lives together,” Trump wrote in his post. “As retribution for the October 7th attack on civilization, more than 25,000 Hamas ‘soldiers’ have already been killed. Most of the rest are surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED, just waiting for me to give the word, ‘GO,’ for their lives to be quickly extinguished.”

“Out of keenness to end the aggression and genocide being carried out against our steadfast people in the Gaza Strip, and stemming from national responsibility, and in defense of the constants, rights, and higher interests of our people, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has conducted in-depth consultations within its leadership institutions, broad consultations with Palestinian forces and factions, and consultations with brothers, mediators, and friends, in order to reach a responsible position in dealing with U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan,” Hamas said in a statement shared with Breitbart News.

“After thorough study, the movement has made its decision and conveyed the following response to the mediators,” the statement continued. “Hamas appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners, the immediate entry of aid, the rejection of the occupation of the Strip, and the rejection of the displacement of our Palestinian people from it.”

CNN reported that “a senior Hamas official” said that the organization had “agreed to ‘immediately’ enter negotiations for the release of all hostages ‘based on the exchange formula'” in the peace deal.

Hamas also reportedly “said it is ready to negotiate through mediators to discuss the details of the exchange and said it is ready to hand over the governance of Gaza to ‘a Palestinian authority of independents (technocrats),'” according to the outlet.