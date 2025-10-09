House Democrat Tom Suozzi Praises Trump’s Gaza Deal: ‘A Major Legacy Moment’

House Democrat Tom Suozzi (D-NY) is praising President Donald Trump’s administration for the peace deal between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.

In a social media post on Thursday, Suozzi wrote, “If the peace deal in Israel and Gaza unfolds as reported, and the ceasefire holds, the hostages are released, and a broad array of Arab countries and allies unite to disarm Hamas, rebuild Gaza and alleviate the suffering there, all while guaranteeing Israel’s security, then President Trump and his team will have accomplished a remarkable feat!”

He added, “There will be many countries and others to thank. The economic and military side deals will have to be scrutinized, but if everything goes through as reported, it will be a major legacy moment for the President and his administration. Now, let’s make a deal to reopen the government, reduce healthcare costs, make a deal on immigration and end the war in Ukraine. Real solutions to Israel, Immigration and Ukraine would be worthy of history.”

President Trump announced Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had both agreed to the initial phase of the peace plan, meaning every remaining hostage would be released and Israel would withdraw their troops to a certain point.

“All Parties will be treated fairly! This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!” he stated.

Meanwhile, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his negotiations regarding the war in Gaza, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a “great day for Israel,” according to Breitbart News.

The outlet noted the deal was the result of intense diplomacy.

“The deal comes nearly two years after the October 7 attacks and follows Trump’s 20-point ‘Peace and Reconstruction Plan for Gaza,’ unveiled last week at the White House alongside Netanyahu — tying reconstruction to Hamas’s dismantlement and the return of every remaining hostage,” the outlet said.