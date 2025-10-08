Israeli President: ‘No Doubt’ Trump ‘Deserves the Nobel Peace Prize’ for Hostage Deal

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Thursday that President Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for negotiating a hostage deal that will bring an end to the Gaza war.

He posted on X:

This is a morning of historic and momentous news.

I give my full support for the agreement reached in Egypt. I express my thanks to Prime Minister Netanyahu and the negotiating team, the mediators, and all those involved in this vital effort.

I wish to extend my deepest thanks to President Donald Trump for his incredible leadership toward securing the release of the hostages, bringing an end to the war, and creating hope for a new reality in the Middle East. There is no doubt that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for this. Should he visit us in the coming days, he will be received with immense respect, affection, and gratitude by the people of Israel.

This agreement will bring moments of indescribable relief to the dear families who have not slept for 733 days.

This agreement offers a chance to mend, to heal, and to open a new horizon of hope for our region.

This is a time to honor the heroes among us: our sons and daughters who fought bravely to bring the hostages home; the bereaved families; the wounded in body and spirit; and all who have paid an unbearable price for this historic and vital moment.

“And they shall return from the land of the enemy… and children shall return to their own border [Jeremiah 31:17].” With God’s help.