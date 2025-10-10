The Price of Peace: Israel to Release Bloodthirsty Palestinian Murderers

The Israeli government published a list of the convicted Palestinian terrorists it agreed to release as part of the ceasefire-and-hostage deal that took effect Friday — and it includes murderers with shocking records.

The Times of Israel reported:

The list, published the morning after the cabinet approved the US-backed ceasefire deal, includes members of the Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Fatah and the Popular Front terror groups, responsible for dozens of deadly terror attacks, but does not include some key terror chiefs Hamas has demanded, including popular Fatah figure Marwan Barghouti. … Among the 250 terrorists set to be released is Iyad Abu al-Rub, commander of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Jenin area of the West Bank. He is responsible for orchestrating and overseeing a number of terror attacks, including a suicide bombing in Shadmot Mechola in June 2003, a suicide bombing in Tel Aviv in February 2004 and a suicide bombing in Hadera in 2005. In total, 13 people were killed across the three attacks. Also due to be released are Muhammad Zakarneh, a Fatah operative who planned the 2009 attack in which taxi driver Grigory Raginovich was murdered, and Muhammad Abu al-Rub, who in 2017 carried out a stabbing attack that killed Reuven Shmerling.

As family members of terror victims were informed of the terrorists’ imminent release, as required by law, family members took to social media to note the terrible price they would have to pay for peace.

The renewed public grief of terror victims and their families has added a tinge of sorrow to the elation that greeted news that the war would be ending, and that 48 hostages — including 20 still living — would be returning.

