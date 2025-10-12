Hamas, Doghmush Clan Clash in Gaza as Israeli Military Withdraws

The BBC reported that “Hamas recalls 7,000 fighters to reassert control over Gaza as fears of renewed internal violence emerge following the withdrawal of Israeli forces. The mobilisation has been widely anticipated as uncertainty grows about who will govern Gaza once the war ends – this is a key sticking point for later phases of Trump’s plan.”

Hamas has long used mafia-like gangland tactics to keep people in check in Gaza. This goes back to how the group emerged in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Hamas leaders such as Yahya Sinwar were known for brutally murdering “collaborators” back then. Sinwar is dead but his tactics live on. Hamas has lost a lot of its larger weapons but it retains AK-47s and can use them to murder people. Videos have already emerged of Hamas allegedly murdering people.