Israel Rejects Hamas’ Excuses: ‘No One Misplaces People They Kidnapped’

Israel is rejecting claims by Hamas, reiterated by the media, that the terrorist group has not delivered all of the remaining bodies of dead hostages, as promised, because it cannot locate them amid the rubble of Gaza.

“No one misplaces people they kidnapped,” said Shosh Bedrosian, spokeswoman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, in a briefing to journalists on Monday. She added that publications that repeated Hamas’s claim that it could not locate the corpses had become “part of propaganda” by the group.

(The Wall Street Journal published an article last week, “Why Finding All the Bodies of the Gaza Hostages Is So Hard.” It reported: “Hamas has told mediators that recovering the bodies would take weeks and require heavy equipment such as bulldozers and excavators, which aren’t currently permitted to enter Gaza. Since January, the group has said it lost contact with some cells holding hostages amid the fighting, adding another obstacle.”)

Of the 28 bodies, Hamas had only returned 12 as of Monday afternoon local time (and was rumored to be preparing to return a thirteenth).

There are international teams that are combing through wreckage in Gaza, ostensibly looking for bodies o hostages.

Bedrosian stressed that Israel “will not accept any violations of the ceasefire” and cited other examples of violations, including “dozens” of incursions by Hamas terrorists into the area of eastern Gaza beyond the “Yellow Line,” to which Israel had agreed to withdraw its forces during the ceasefire.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.