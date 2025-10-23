State Department Backs Israel Against ICJ’s ‘Corrupt Ruling’ on UNRWA

The U.S. State Department backed Israel in opposing a ruling Wednesday by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which told Israel to work with United Nations agencies in the postwar rebuilding of Gaza.

The opinion, which only has “advisory” jurisdiction, was issued in response to a query by the United Nations General Assembly, with a massive anti-Israel majority. It dismissed Israeli concerns that agencies like the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), a special institution that only deals with Palestinians, were corrupted by Hamas and had participated in terrorism against Israel, while also indoctrinating Palestinians to hate Israel.

(ICJ Vice President Julia Sebutinde of Uganda issued a solitary dissent in which she argued that ” that the Court did not sufficiently consider the host State’s stated security concerns — particularly, its allegation that Hamas operatives have infiltrated UNRWA, thereby calling into question the organization’s neutrality.”)

Israel rejected the ruling — as did the U.S State Department, which called it another “corrupt” ICJ decision:

The ICJ has also allowed Palestinian claims of “genocide” to be brought, despite the lack of evidence. (It has not yet ruled that there actually is a genocide, though it is often quoted falsely as if it had already done so.)

President Donald Trump defunded UNRWA during his first term; President Joe Biden restored the funding prior to October 7. President Trump has canceled it again, and has instead backed the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an independent organization that has worked with the Israeli government and private military contractors to bring food aid directly to Palestinians without being looted by Hamas terrorists along the way.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is currently visiting Israel, along with Vice President JD Vance and Special Envoy Steven Witkoff and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner. All have expressed solidarity with Israel, though Rubio has cautioned Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, against voting for a bill to annex the territories of Judea and Samaria (the West Bank), saying that doing so would complicate the U.S.’s ongoing peace effort.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.